KOTA KINABALU, Nov 18 — Tempasuk Assemblyman Datuk Mohd Arsad Bistari, implicated in a video alleging corruption involving several Sabah assemblymen, claimed he was merely making light-hearted remarks and speaking in jest.

In a statement Saturday, he claimed the video was edited to mislead viewers and that the content of his conversation was taken out of context.

“I would like to clarify that my conversation in the recording, which was edited and circulated with malicious intent, was done in jest and not in a serious context.

“I suspect that the individual who met me had unclear intentions. With that assumption, I conversed in a sarcastic and informal manner.

“Therefore, it is unreasonable to conclude that the conversation was a confession or an act of wrongdoing,” he said.

The video was posted on a national news portal last Thursday, which claimed to have received the one-minute-26-second clip from a whistleblower, who wanted to reveal corrupt practices among several politicians in Sabah.

Arsad, who left Umno and joined Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah in February last year, strongly denied that he had ever received commission in projects, as portrayed in the video, saying it was a baseless accusation designed to tarnish his reputation.

“I respect the position and discretion of State Finance Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

“The allegation that I blamed them or stated that my project was ‘blocked’ is untrue and deliberately twisted, and so was the claim of involvement by the State Assembly members for Kawang, Pantai Dalit, Tanjung Batu and Labuk in the conversation,” he stressed.

He explained that in the said conversation, he was only referring to challenges in implementing big projects in Sabah, in which the approval process involved a lot of parties and high-level procedures.

Arsad said he is ready to cooperate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and other authorities, should any investigation be initiated.

He said his legal team is assessing potential legal action against individuals or parties who continue to circulate misinformation and a police report has been filed. — Daily Express