KOTA KINABALU, , Nov 18 — Parti Warisan (Warisan) is not involved in the corruption scandal involving several Sabah assemblymen, said its president, Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

“We have nothing to deny. I mean, have you seen the videos? I have not seen the videos, only the ones uploaded on YouTube.

“But these people who are speaking in these videos, were they Warisan assemblymen? No, they were GRS YBs.

“So how can it be that their YBs were the ones speaking, but the opposition is blamed?” Shafie told reporters after officiating the Warisan Sepanggar annual general meeting here yesterday.

Shafie said he fully supports Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s efforts to investigate corruption in the country, and he will leave it to the authorities to look into the allegations.

“But we need to more deeply scrutinise this matter, and we cannot just simply point fingers.

“These allegations should be investigated, because these are their voices, not the opposition’s,” he said.

Five Sabah assemblymen who are implicated in an alleged corruption case involving a mineral project in the state, have been called by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to give their statements.

This follows a news portal report on several video recordings allegedly showing the state assemblymen receiving hundreds of thousands of ringgit to support a company’s project application in Sabah.

Chief Minister cum GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor yesterday told the coalition’s component parties that they are now facing dirty tactics by the opposition in an attempt to bring down the GRS-PH Plus government. — The Borneo Post