KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Jontih Enggihon, a former CEO of Sabah Mineral Management (SMM) implicated in a corruption scandal, today denied that he is the go-between prominent politicians in East Malaysia and certain businesses as portrayed.

Instead, Jontih told news portal Malaysiakini, which broke the news, that he has evidence to support the power abuse allegations against Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, and is willing to pass it to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) “when required”.

“I have minutes from SMM board meetings, printed briefing notes I sent to the CM, and text messages from him.

“All this evidence is securely kept by someone, somewhere. I am ready to submit it to MACC when required,” he was quoted as saying in a text message to Malaysiakini in a news report this evening.

But Jontih told the news portal that won’t request immunity if asked to share his proof with the MACC.

“I am not asking for immunity. I’m not interested in any protection,” he was quoted as saying.

Jontih was alleged to have colluded with an unnamed businessman who is claiming whistleblower status after leaking inside information implicating several ruling assemblymen who were purported to have received cash for certain deals.

According to Malaysiakini, Jontih became acquainted with the informant while he was still with the Mineral and Geoscience Department.

The news portal reported that Hajiji decided against renewing Jontih’s SMM contract after learning about the latter’s supposed tie with the informant.

The controversy stems from videos released by the informant which is said to include a recording of Jontih alleging that Hajiji interfered in the mining license approval process.

Jontih reiterated his claim that the approval process was not within his sole control.

“There is no way for me to approve a PL application by myself,” he told Malaysiakini, referring to the mining exploration licence.

According to the news report, Jontih claimed Hajiji would regularly ask for the identities of the mining licence applicants.

“I would brief the CM on the meeting agenda, and he would ask me who is behind the application. Knowing this, I did my homework to identify the VIPs involved,” he was quoted as saying.

He explained that the “VIPs” were not always politicians but could also be businessmen or high-ranking former civil servants.

Hajiji has dismissed the videos as part of a broader attempt to undermine his government ahead of the Sabah state election that must be called by December 2025.

A complaint has been filed against Jontih with the Sabah MACC last week.



