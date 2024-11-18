KOTA KINABALU, Nov 18 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor yesterday urged Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) component parties to fight the opposition’s alleged “dirty tactics”, after several state assemblymen were accused of bribery.

The Star cited him telling GRS component Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) that the Sabah coalition has survived from various challenges in the last four years, but this new issue will challenge its resilience.

“The Opposition is using dirty tactics to bring down the GRS-Pakatan Plus government by spreading slander and lies against the state government and party leadership.

“This is the challenge we must fight until the end as it can poison the people’s minds to hate the government and its leaders,” he was quoted saying in his speech yesterday.

Hajiji urged GRS parties to ensure that the public is not misled by those attempting to overthrow the state government using underhanded tactics.

He also highlighted the role of LDP in effectively countering the alleged deceit and unethical strategies of their opponents.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) previously said it summoned five Sabah lawmakers for questioning over videos alleging abuse in the award of projects in the state.

Earlier this month, news portal Malaysiakini published four videos that showed a businessman negotiating with a Sabah assemblyman off-screen to support a company’s project proposal in a state.



