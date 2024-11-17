KOTA KINABALU, Nov 17 — Establishing Sabah’s own bank and airline are two additional manifestos announced by the Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) for the upcoming 17th State Election.

These new manifestos were unveiled by KDM President Datuk Peter Anthony during the KDM Kudat Division launch in Kampung Kalipuon, Pitas recently.

“It is time for us to establish our own bank (Sabah bank), similar to what Sarawak has done, to facilitate financial transactions for our people, especially those in rural areas. We know that all the banks currently operating in the state are headquartered in Kuala Lumpur.

“Another manifesto I want to announce here in Pitas is the establishment of Sabah’s own airline. We are aware that airfare prices are very high, sometimes reaching RM5,000, RM3,000 or RM2,000. This makes it difficult for some of our students to return home due to a lack of funds, which is heartbreaking.

“Although some airlines offer cheaper fares, around RM200 or RM300, the prices can spike suddenly, especially during festive seasons or holidays,” he said.

Previously, Peter had announced five KDM manifestos to be implemented if the party leads the government after the 17th state election.

These five manifestos include educational scholarships, monthly aid for senior citizens, housing assistance for the poor, reinstating Sabah Amanah Saham dividend distributions, and improving land management in Sabah.

KDM also announced its intention to contest in the 17th state election independently, targeting between 30 to 35 seats.

Peter added that the targeted number of seats might increase depending on demand from various constituencies, including non-majority Kadazan, Dusun, Murut and Rungus (KDMR) areas, as well as mixed constituencies. — The Borneo Post





