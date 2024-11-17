LIMA, Nov 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said it was encouraging to see the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec), which is predominantly an economy and trade forum, address the atrocities against the Palestinians.

In fact, he said he was particularly encouraged as he personally attended one of the first few sessions of Apec that addressed some of the calamities of the world.

“And this is one of the few Apec sessions that address the clear atrocities inflicted upon the people of Gaza, which we sometimes choose to ignore against the true spirit of humanity,” he said during his intervention at the Apec Economic Leaders’ Retreat here.

Anwar who arrived here on November 12 for Apec Economic Leaders Week (AELW), had earlier linked the issue to the principle of free trade which should not deny the rights of the Palestinian people.

The AELW has come to an end today. — Bernama