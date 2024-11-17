SERDANG, Nov 17 — A e-hailing driver had a terrifying close call yesterday when her car skidded off the road and plunged into a lake near The Mines Shopping Mall in Seri Kembangan.

Harian Metro reported that Serdang District police chief, ACP A.A. Anbalagan, said the incident occurred near The Heritage Residence apartment at around 3.30pm and involved only the female driver.

“At the time, the victim who was driving a Toyota Vios, was on her way to pick up a passenger from Aestetica Residence, and it was raining heavily,” he said in a statement today.

“When driving through the area, the victim claimed that she did not notice the pooled water on the road due to the heavy rain, which caused her car to suddenly skid into the lake,” he added.

According to Harian Metro, the 49-year-old woman managed to escape through the driver’s side window before the car sank completely.

Shortly after, she was rescued by a boat in the lake.

The incident went viral after a one-minute and 23-second video showing the incident was uploaded by TikTok user kakdiamond78. The video has since chalked up one million views.