PUTRAJAYA, Nov 17 — The productivity of civil servants is central to the effective implementation of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA), which will come into effect on December 1, said Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN), Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

He said that salary increases through this initiative must be accompanied by improved work quality, commitment, and dedication from civil servants.

“When we talk about productivity, civil servants must give more. You have to serve better, you have to deliver more to the government,” he told Bernama in a special interview in conjunction with his 100th day as the 16th KSN, which falls on November 19.

Shamsul Azri said that the SSPA not only focuses on the welfare and well-being of civil servants but also aims to boost motivation for enhancing service delivery efficiency.

He elaborated that measures such as salary increases, job rotation, rationalisation of positions, and reduction of function overlap across various departments will strengthen the structure and governance of the civil service.

“This ensures that each employee has opportunities to develop skills and adapt to various fields,” he said.

When asked about the weaknesses of some civil servants, particularly in terms of productivity, Shamsul Azri emphasised the importance of civil servants viewing themselves as customers to better understand the needs of the public.

“We do not position ourselves as customers, so when we don’t do that, we tend to serve the public without full commitment. We must give the best to the people,” he said.

He had previously said that he would focus on five Reform Achievement Areas (BKR) reinforced by 20 strategies under his Public Service Reform Agenda.

The five BKRs are Values and Governance Adoption, Human Capital Development, Organisational Development, Service Delivery, and Strengthening Public-Private Synergy.

“I will also use the Associated and Integrated Strategy approach in realising the Public Service Reform Agenda. ‘Associated’ emphasises the whole-of-nation concept involving the private sector, while ‘Integrated’ represents the whole-of-government concept, involving integration between government departments,” he said.

Shamsul Azri added that an initiative known as ILTIZAM Perkhidmatan Awam will be introduced in the first quarter of next year.

This initiative represents a clear statement and commitment from the government to be more flexible and dynamic, requiring public sector agencies to review and reassess regulations periodically to ensure they align with changing environments.

On strengthening public-private synergy, he stressed the importance of cooperation between the public and private sectors in national development, in line with the Public-Private Cooperation Master Plan 2030 (PIKAS2030), launched in September.

“The government plays a role in providing flexible policies and laws, minimising bureaucracy, and ensuring social security and well-being. The private sector, on the other hand, drives economic growth through investment, innovation, and technology,” he said.

Through this synergy, the government aims for private investments amounting to RM78 billion, contributing RM82 billion to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and creating 900,000 job opportunities by 2030.

“I am confident that the continuous efforts of public servants, with the support of the private sector, will drive sustainable public service reform for the well-being of the people and the advancement of the country,” he said. — Bernama