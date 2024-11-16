KUALA KANGSAR, Nov 16 — The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, today conferred state awards and medals on 153 recipients at Istana Iskandariah in conjunction with the ruler’s 68th birthday celebration.

His Royal Highness was accompanied by Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim at the investiture ceremony.

Raja Muda Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa, Raja Di Hilir Perak Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Sultan Idris Shah and Raja Puan Muda Perak Tunku Soraya Abdul Halim were also in attendance.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and wife Datin Seri Aezer Zubin were also present.

The recipients today were among the 213 people awarded honours and medals in celebration of Sultan Nazrin’s birthday, observed on Nov 1.

Heading the list of honourees today was Kinta District Public Works Department engineer Atikah Md Radzi, who was among 14 recipients of the Darjah Ahli Cura Si Manja Kini (ACM) award.

Other ACM recipients included 7th Royal Artillery Regiment commander Lt Col Hasma Nizam Mohamad Hassan; Royal Ranger Regiment 9th Battalion commander Lt Col Hirwan Baharudin; Perak Police Headquarters CID deputy chief Supt Mohd Sabri Bahazin and Perak Syariah Judiciary Department Chief Registrar Muhammad Fauzi Uzir Abd Wahab.

Sultan Nazrin also conferred the Darjah Ahli Mahkota Perak (AMP) award on 41 individuals and the Pingat Pekerti Terpilih (PPT) on 59 recipients, including Bernama TV chief cameraman Ahmad Azmai Awang.

Twenty-nine individuals received the Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (PJK) medal, among them national lawn bowler Aleena Ahmad Nawawi, national Muay Thai athlete Nur Amisha Azril Rizal, and national sepak takraw player Meor Mohamad Zulfikar Mat Amin.

Others awarded the PJK included Perak Broadcasting Department (RTM) Programme Producer Nor Ain Abu Bakar and Abd Razak Mohd Ali, journalist with Measat Broadcast Network Systems Sdn Bhd (Astro Awani).

Ten individuals received the Long Service Medal (PLP).

Meanwhile, Ahmad Azmai expressed his pride and appreciation, noting that he was the sole Bernama recipient of the award this year.

“This (PPT) motivates me to continue working with enthusiasm as the company values our contributions. I wish to thank the CEO, editor-in-chief, head of broadcasting (TV and Radio), and my colleagues,” said Ahmad Azmai, who received the medal for the first time after 24 years of service at Bernama.

Nur Amisha shared that receiving the medal was invaluable recognition of her sacrifices in Muay Thai for the state and nation, expressing gratitude to those who supported her.

“My main goal for 2025 is to win gold at the SEA Games in Thailand and, of course, at the World Muay Thai Championships,” she said.

Meor Mohamad Zulfikar also extended his gratitude to all who contributed to his qualification for the PJK and said he was now more motivated to train for future competitions. — Bernama