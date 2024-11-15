PUTRAJAYA, Nov 15 — The government remains firm in its stance to implement a regulatory or licensing framework for social media and internet messaging services on January 1 next year, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said licensing social media platforms is essential to address various internet-related issues, including cyberbullying.

“On the cyberbullying issue, we notice that much of the activity is currently centred on several platforms, particularly Facebook, TikTok and Instagram ... this is one reason we stand by the January 1, 2025 date for implementing the licensing system for these social media platforms,” he told a press conference here today.

On July 27, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) announced that all social media and internet messaging services with at least eight million registered users in Malaysia must apply for an Applications Service Providers Class [ASP(C)] Licence under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) starting January 1, 2025.

Failure to obtain a licence after the effective date will constitute an offence, and appropriate legal action may be taken under Act 588.

Regarding TikTok’s pledge to address issues such as cyberbullying and online scams, Fahmi said the Communications Ministry welcomes the social media platform’s commitment, in line with the nation’s efforts to ensure safer internet usage.

“TikTok is committed to cooperating closely with the MCMC and the Communications Ministry to make the internet safer, including within the TikTok space,” he said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said TikTok has given an assurance that it will cooperate with the Communications Ministry, the MCMC and Bank Negara Malaysia to address the issues of cyberbullying and online scams.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said this matter was raised during his meeting with a TikTok delegation led by its chief executive officer Shou Zi Chew in Lima, Peru. — Bernama