KUALA LUMPUR, 14 Nov — A swimming coach pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of sexually assaulting a five-year-old boy last week.

Ng Gwan Ho, 27, is accused of committing the act against the child for sexual purposes at a swimming school in Taman Sri Bintang, Sentul here at 5.40pm on November 7.

The man was charged under Section 14 (d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which provides for a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and liable for whipping, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Atiqa Nazihah Azmi proposed bail of RM10,000 with one surety and additional conditions for the accused not to approach the victim, report to the nearest police station once a month and hand over the passport to the court until the case is resolved.

Lawyer Azlan Shah Abd Razak who represented the accused applied for low bail on the grounds that his client is the only child and needs to take care of his mother who is not working.

Judge Azrul Darus allowed the accused to be bailed at RM10,000 with one surety with the additional condition of having to hand over his passport to the court and fixed Dec 17 for the mention of the case. — Bernama