KOTA KINABALU, Nov 14 — Enforcement against foreign travel agents in the town of Semporna has been a longstanding issue that authorities have yet to resolve, said state Deputy Minister of Tourism, Environment, and Culture Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

The Kiulu assemblyman noted that the issue had been raised by the district office, led by Alexander Liew, and that numerous discussions have taken place on how to address the problem.

“This isn’t a new issue. In fact, the district council is continually discussing and seeking ways to resolve it. They understand the importance of tackling this issue as it could damage Semporna’s reputation,” Bangkuai said.

“All of us hope that a solution will soon be found. Once that happens, we will take note of the findings, and the relevant authorities will work on the best way forward to address the matter.

Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing revealed yesterday that a joint task force between the Semporna District Council and the police to crack down on foreign nationals illegally operating travel agencies in the town had failed. This was allegedly due to possible collusion within the enforcement team.

Tiong explained that there had been complaints suggesting that certain parties might have had prior knowledge of the raid, enabling foreign nationals who had illegally rented operating licenses to avoid capture. By the time the enforcement teams arrived on November 6, the suspects had already fled, rendering the operation a failure.

He urged the agencies and officials involved to reflect on their actions and avoid conducting enforcement operations with no real impact.

Recently, Semporna MP Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal revealed that foreign nationals traveling to Sabah on tourist visas were involved in operating restaurants, leasing boats, and even offering transport services for tourists, particularly from China.

Semporna has become a popular tourist destination, especially among Chinese tourists, as it serves as a gateway to many nearby islands.