GEORGE TOWN, Nov 13 — Imagine lounging by the beach in Bali or sipping coffee in a chic Parisian cafe, logging in to work, and earning an income to cover your travel expenses.

This is the digital nomad lifestyle — a trend among remote workers and freelancers who have discovered they no longer need to be tethered to an office.

This lifestyle started trending in recent years after the Covid-19 pandemic, when companies adopted remote work practices and made it a norm.

During the pandemic, technology and the internet became the requirements for remote workers to stay connected with their managers and colleagues.

This practice continued on after the pandemic when many of these professionals realised that they could continue to live their best life while travelling and moving around wherever and whenever they wanted.

Digital nomads are not only those working in the tech industry, they could also be non-tech professions such as creative services, education and training, sales, marketing, and public relations, finance and accounting and consulting, coaching, and research.

These are professions that can be performed remotely using the internet and technological tools.

According to a 2023 report by MBO Partners, there is an estimated 35 million digital nomads worldwide.

These digital nomads are not mere tourists as they tend to stay between three months and a year in a country, contributing to the local economy.

Some of these digital nomads even start local businesses and create jobs in the countries they are based in.

Realising the huge potentials of this growing trend, many countries have created special digital nomad visas and programmes to lure them to their countries.

There are now more than 58 countries, including Malaysia, that have removed red tapes and introduced digital nomad visas to make it easier for international remote workers to locate to their countries.

Malaysia introduced its DE Rantau programme in 2022, via Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), that includes a DE Rantau Nomad Pass for international remote workers planning to stay in Malaysia between three months and a year.

The pass is also offered to spouses, children and parents of the main pass holders.

What you need to be a digital nomad

The digital nomad lifestyle may seem like a dream come true to those with wanderlust in their blood but before embarking on this lifestyle, there is some groundwork to be done first.

1. Adaptability

Being on the go at all times meant being open to unpredictable situations and being able to adapt easily to it.

Remember, you will be in a foreign country where the language, culture, city and travel modes are different.

You will need to be able to adapt to sudden changes in routine and new experiences.

You will still need to remain productive while adapting to a foreign environment.

If you crave stability and routine, this may not be for you.

2. Funding

Travelling to a new country requires a fair amount of funding to cover expenses such as transportation, accommodations and food.

You will need some savings to be able to travel and set up a temporary base in your country of choice.

You will also need to calculate your income, convert it to the local currency and determine whether it will be sufficient for you to live in the country of your choice.

3. Planning

Before buying the air ticket, you will need to put in some time to research the country and organise your travel plans.

You will need to look into the internet connection availability, international data plans, travel adapters, healthcare system and travel insurance.

You will also need to organise your own equipment and also plans that include your family if you are not travelling alone.