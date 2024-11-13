KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — The man who allegedly murdered a woman believed to be his mother and stuffed her body in a freezer about three years ago at a house in Taman OUG, Jalan Klang Lama here has been remanded for seven days starting today.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the 53-year-old unemployed suspect will be remanded until November 19.

He said the suspect has no prior criminal record, and the police are still awaiting a health report from the hospital as well as the autopsy report on the victim’s body.

“The suspect himself contacted the police to surrender, and his actions are still under investigation,” he said in a statement today.

At about 8.45am yesterday, police were alerted about the discovery of a woman’s body at a house in Taman OUG, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

The victim’s body was sent to the University Malaya Medical Centre for a post-mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama