KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — A neighbour of the man arrested today after the discovery of his mother’s body in a freezer in Taman OUG here expressed shock over the news.

Speaking to Harian Metro, the neighbour confirmed he last saw the victim before the Movement Control Order (MCO) in March 2020.

“I had seen her visit her son’s house here before, but since the MCO, I haven’t seen her at all,” the man, who wished to remain anonymous, said at the scene today.

He explained that the victim did not live with her son, as she had her own home, but would occasionally visit him since he lived alone and was unmarried.

The neighbour also told the national daily that the suspect rarely left the house, with the door always closed.

Despite this, he never suspected anything unusual or noticed any odd behaviour from him.

“He was always friendly with the neighbours.

“If I saw him outside, he would greet me and ask how I was doing,” the neighbour added.

He also mentioned that the suspect rarely ventured out, which he attributed to the man’s health condition, as he had suffered a stroke.

The neighbour further recalled an incident where there was an attempted break-in at the house but the burglars fled after being spotted by nearby residents.

He added that the suspect did not want to file a police report, as no property was taken.

Earlier today, it was reported that a man in his 50s had been arrested after allegedly murdering his mother, believed to be in her 80s, and hiding her body in a chest freezer at a house in Taman OUG for three years.

Police are said to have been led to the house by the suspect, who contacted them and confessed to the killing, which occurred in March 2021.