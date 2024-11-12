KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — A man’s confession to police this morning has led to the discovery of his mother’s body, which had been stored in a freezer at a house on Old Klang Road for the past three years.

The suspect, said to be a man in his 50s, contacted police to admit to killing his mother, an 80-something-year-old woman, in March 2021 and guided officers to the location where they found her remains.

According to Kosmo!, the victim was found inside the freezer wrapped in a towel and plastic.

There were also signs of blunt force trauma to her body.

The suspect, reportedly facing financial struggles and chronic health issues, made the confession after running out of savings.

When police arrived at the scene around 9am today, they found the suspect standing next to the freezer.

The Star Online reported that a team from Brickfields police is leading the investigation and gathering additional evidence.

Brickfields OCPD Asst Comm Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood confirmed that a formal statement would be released soon.