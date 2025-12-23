KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 23 — A 58-year-old government officer lost RM12,017 after falling victim to a non-existent foreign currency exchange (forex) investment scheme.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said that on December 10, the male victim came across an investment advertisement on Facebook.

He said the victim, who was interested in the offer, contacted the suspect and was provided with details about the investment.

“The victim initially invested RM300 and was promised a return of RM11,000 within two hours.

“The victim later made several payments purportedly to facilitate the release of the investment profits, totalling RM11,771 between Dec 11 and 15,” he said in a statement today.

Azli said the victim realised he had been cheated after failing to receive the promised returns and subsequently lodged a police report yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama