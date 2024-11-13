KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — A man who confessed to murdering his elderly mother in 2021 told police he did so to “send her to heaven”, reportedly due to a dispute over religious beliefs, according to a New Straits Times report.

The suspect, in his 50s, was arrested after he admitted to the crime, prompting police to find his mother’s body in a freezer at his house in Taman OUG.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa confirmed the case and said it is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

According to a source, the victim was punched to death before her body was wrapped in a towel and plastic sheets and stuffed in a freezer.

The suspect reportedly revealed the murder after running low on savings and suffering from a chronic illness.

In a report yesterday, neighbours told the media they had not seen the victim since the Movement Control Order during the Covid-19 pandemic.

One neighbour, who declined to be named, said the victim would visit her son occasionally as he lived alone and was unmarried.

“I assumed she had returned to her own house,” the neighbour said.

Members of the public with information are urged to contact the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or visit their nearest police station.