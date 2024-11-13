SHAH ALAM, Nov 13 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, was proclaimed as the seventh Chancellor of Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) today.

The proclamation ceremony was held at Dewan Agung Tuanku Canselor at UiTM’s main campus here, in conjunction with the university’s 100th Convocation Ceremony.

The proclamation document was presented to Sultan Ibrahim by Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

When reading the proclamation, Zambry noted that Section 19A (2) of the Universiti Teknologi MARA Act 1976 (Act 173) stipulates that the Chancellor of UiTM shall be the King.

According to Section 19A (1) of the act, His Majesty shall preside over the university’s convocation.

Also present at the ceremony were UiTM Pro-Chancellor Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin and UiTM Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Shahrin Sahib.

The event also witnessed Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah being awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Creative Arts.

In his welcoming address, Shahrin expressed gratitude for the proclamation of Sultan Ibrahim as Chancellor and emphasised the commitment to ensuring UiTM remains consistent in producing highly skilled graduates capable of contributing to national development.

“With deep gratitude, the entire UiTM community expresses our utmost appreciation under the patronage of His Majesty for gracing this institution.

“My colleagues and I at UiTM hope that this esteemed university will continue to play its role in fostering scholarship and building academic excellence for our nation, comparable to other nations,” he said. — Bernama





