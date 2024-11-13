IPOH, Nov 13 — The Ipoh City Council (MBI) has taken the initiative to introduce the concept of Doughnut Economics to primary school students.

Ipoh Mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said that as a start, Sekolah Kebangsaan Marian Convent was chosen as the first location for a programme explaining Doughnut Economics to schoolchildren.

“Awareness among the younger generation should begin with schoolchildren, as they are the future contributors to the nation’s development.

“This programme will be extended to other schools, and as an initial step, we are providing explanations to students so they can have a clearer understanding of the Doughnut Economics concept,” he said when speaking to reporters after officiating the World Doughnut Economics Day 2024 programme here today.

Earlier, in his speech, Rumaizi said that as part of the effort to realise Ipoh as a Doughnut Economy City by 2027, as envisioned by the state government in the Perak Sejahtera 2030 Plan, MBI has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Darul Ridzuan Institute as the representative and think tank of the state government.

Doughnut economics is a visual framework for sustainable development – shaped like a doughnut or lifebelt - combining the concept of planetary boundaries with the complementary concept of social boundaries. The name derives from the shape of the diagram, i.e. a disc with a hole in the middle. — Bernama