KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Three men have been arrested for allegedly gang raping a 13-year-old schoolgirl in Penang.

Police said the incident occurred in a rented house in Bayan Lepas at around 2am on Sunday.

“On November 10, the victim went out with the first suspect, known as ‘Syawal’, at about 12.30am to Relau, and at around 2am, the victim was brought to a house at Jalan Sungai Ara 3 in Bayan Lepas,” said Balik Pulau OCPD Asst Comm Sazalee Adam in a statement today, as reported by The Star Online.

A fourth person, who is said to have been present in the house at the time of the incident, was also arrested to assist the investigation.

*If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221 / 016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)