KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli today said using vehicle types as the basis for targeting RON95 subsidies might not be the most effective approach.

He said this method risks excluding many in the B60 income group who lack registered vehicles.

“Padu has already matched vehicle ownership with all vehicle registrations at JPJ. I can inform the House that roughly 40 per cent of B60 families do not have registered vehicle ownership,” he said, referring to the government’s Central Database Hub.

“So we have a challenge — even if we suggest using vehicle registration as a basis for targeting subsidies, in reality, many lower-income families don’t have registered vehicles, as a family may share a motorcycle under someone else’s name,” he added.

Rafizi said similar issues arose during the diesel subsidy rationalisation programme, where vehicles were often registered under others’ names.

“Initial data shows a significant mismatch due to these varied practices, where parents buy for their children or people use another person’s name.

“Using this vehicle registration method would increase the risk of exclusions,” he said.

Rafizi was responding to Pulai MP Suhaizan Kaiat, who suggested using vehicle type for the implementation of RON95 subsidy rationalisation during the Minister’s question time in the Dewan Rakyat here.