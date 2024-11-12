LIMA (Peru), Nov 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will receive Peru’s highest honour, the “El Sol del Peru”, in recognition of his role as Head of Government during his first official visit to the Latin American nation since assuming office in 2022.

The visit, which includes Anwar’s participation in the 31st APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) from Nov 14 to 16, is expected to strengthen bilateral relations between Malaysia and Peru, according to Malaysian Ambassador to Peru Ahmad Irham Ikmal Hisham.

Anwar, who also serves as Minister of Finance, will arrive in Lima on Nov 13 for his Official Visit.

“During the visit, the Prime Minister will meet with President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra to discuss avenues for enhanced cooperation between Malaysia and Peru,” Ahmad Irham said in a press conference here on Monday.

The meeting will be held at Peru’s Presidential Palace, the Palacio de Gobierno.

Topics of discussion are expected to include trade and investment, the status of bilateral relations, and potential new collaborations in the halal industry, infrastructure development, education and culture, the ambassador added.

Anwar will be joined by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, and Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii, along with senior Government officials.

The leaders will also exchange views on regional and multilateral issues, particularly regarding Asean and APEC, and are expected to witness the signing of several memorandums of understanding on cooperation in gastronomy and halal industry development. — Bernama