KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Malaysia is ready to channel financial aid to Lebanon to help victims affected by Israeli attacks, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a post on Facebook, Anwar said the matter was conveyed to Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati during the leader’s visit to Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia before the Extraordinary Summit of Arab-Islamic States.

“In the meeting, I expressed Malaysia’s continued support for Lebanon, which is currently facing the aggression of the Israeli Zionist regime.

“Malaysia was also directly affected by the tension in Lebanon following the Israeli attack which injured six members of the Malaysian Battalion (Malbatt) participating in the United Nations Interim Force (Unifil) mission,” he said.

On Sunday night, Anwar Ibrahim departed from Cairo International Airport to Riyadh, to attend the emergency summit scheduled to take place today. — Bernama