KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — The Royal Malaysia Police’s (PDRM) investigation into the 2017 kidnapping of Pastor Raymond Koh and the 2016 disappearance of social activist Amri Che Mat remains ongoing.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the police investigation is being carried out transparently and will continue until the victims and suspects are identified.

“It is to ensure justice for the individuals involved and their families,” Saifuddin said in a written response posted on the Parliament website.

He added, however, “I have no intention of commenting further on the matter to avoid interfering with the investigation.”

Saifuddin was responding to a question from Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan), who asked for an update on the investigations into the disappearances of Koh and Amri, which have yet to be resolved.

Guan Eng also sought information on the progress of the reopened investigation into the case of Teoh Beng Hock, who died at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Selangor.

In the same response, Saifuddin confirmed that PDRM had reopened the investigation into Teoh’s death under Section 342 of the Penal Code (Wrongful Confinement).

The investigation papers were submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC), but on August 6, the AGC returned the papers to PDRM for further investigation.

“Since this matter is still under investigation, I have no intention of commenting further to avoid interfering with the investigation,” Saifuddin said.

Koh, 64, was abducted by a group of masked men while driving in Kelana Jaya, Selangor on February 13, 2017, while Amri, 44, a co-founder of Perlis Hope Welfare Association, disappeared on November 24, 2016.

In 2019, the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) ruled that both Amri and Koh were victims of enforced disappearance perpetrated by members of the Special Branch from Bukit Aman.

Following this finding, Koh’s wife, Susanna Liew, 67, filed a civil suit against the police and government, while Amri’s wife, Norhayati Mohd Arifin, initiated a separate lawsuit seeking the same information about her husband’s fate, relying on a special task force report in both cases.