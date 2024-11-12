KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Malaysia has channeled donations and humanitarian aid amounting to RM45 million to the Palestinians in Gaza since the massive Israeli attack on the enclave on Oct 7, 2023 to date, said Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin.

He said the donations were channeled through ‘Akaun Amanah Kemanusiaan Rakyat Palestin’ (AAKRP) with the cooperation of various parties including non-governmental organisations (NGOs) involved in Ops Ihsan, agencies under the United Nations (UN) such as UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and the Malaysian Embassy in Amman, Jordan.

According to him, more than 5,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid from Malaysia has been sent to Gaza through Rafah border since October 2023, which has benefited millions of Palestinians.

“The situation is now getting more challenging after the Rafah border gate was closed since May 7, 2024 and now the only aid route that is still operating is through the King Hussein Bridge in Jordan.

“For that reason, we are strengthening cooperation between Malaysia and the Jordanian government and we have been invited and agreed to participate in the aid mission through this bridge in cooperation with the Jordanian government,” he said during question and answer session at Dewan Rakyat today.

Mohamad was replying to a question by Mordi Bimol (PH-Mas Gading) who asked the government to state Malaysia’s current position as well as the form of humanitarian aid extended and the cost allocated for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza since the Israeli attack on Oct 7, 2023 to date.

Besides aid for the Palestinians in Gaza, he said Malaysia also donated US$1 million to two organisations in Jordan, namely the King Hussein Cancer Center and the Jordan Hashemite Welfare Organization (JHCO).

He said Palestinian students who are continuing their studies in Malaysia also receive assistance channeled through the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT), including study financing facilities and living allowances.

Mohamad said Malaysia will continue to be vocal in the fight for the formation of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital and recognised as a full member state of the United Nations.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also stated Malaysia’s firm stance in supporting the Palestinian people’s struggle at the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, yesterday. — Bernama