KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — The separation of dormitory levels and the installation of more closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in hostels are among the proactive measures taken by the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) since the beginning of this year to prevent bullying activities at the Military Training Academy (ALK) of Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM).

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the ALK has also conducted separate roll calls according to the cadets’ year of study at the academy.

“We have implemented these measures since early January, and in October, for additional CCTV installations at the dormitory blocks and other necessary areas,” he told a press conference after officiating the MINDEF-level National Integrity Day 2024 celebration at its headquarters here today.

Also present were Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki and MINDEF secretary-general, Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali.

He said this when asked about the measures taken by the ministry to curb bullying activities at the academy.

The issue of bullying at the ALK has come under the spotlight following two cases involving a junior cadet being burned with a hot steam iron, and another who suffered severe injuries to the ribs and back after being trampled on.

The incidents were reported to have occurred on Oct 21 and 22 and were perpetrated by third-year academy students.

Mohamed Khaled added that the ministry would impose appropriate punishments on cadets involved in such acts as a preventive measure.

“We will increase awareness among these cadets to ensure they do not engage in undesirable behaviors that ultimately affect their standing.

“If an incident results in a court case, I am sure their university studies will be suspended. If they are expelled, they will have to repay the expenses incurred by the ministry. We hope this serves as a lesson or deterrent for them,” he said. — Bernama