KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Mara chairman Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki today warned all principals at the Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) nationwide that action will be taken against them should it be found that they had attempted any cover-up of bullying incidents at their institutions.

“Never, under any circumstances, should any MARA educational institution, including MRSM, cover up BULLYING CASES.

“The deputy prime minister has instructed me that if any bullying cases are covered up, action will also be taken against the principal involved,” he said in a short text message on his Facebook post.

In a subsequent post, he issued a reminder of his no-compromise stance on any type of bullying at all Mara learning institutions.

“I don’t care if the perpetrator is the child of a prominent person or someone influential—if they are found guilty of bullying, they have no place in IPMA; ‘YOU TOUCH YOU GO!’

“In fact, if I receive information that there have been efforts to hide or cover up bullying incidents for any reason, YAB DPM Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi has instructed me to take appropriate actions, including transferring the principal or director of the MRSM or IPMA involved,” he added in the comments section below his post today.

Asyraf did not elaborate if there have been any recent bullying incidents at MRSM or any cover-ups.

However, the authorities have been keeping a close watch on all learning institutes after another Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) student suffered fractures to his ribs and spine.

The 19-year-old cadet was reported to have been stomped on by a senor near the campus marching grounds on October 21.

City police are investigating the incident as causing grievous bodily harm under Section 325 of the Penal Code, which prescribes a jail sentence of up to seven years, and a fine for those found guilty.



