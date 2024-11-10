SHAH ALAM, Nov 10 — DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke today predicted a high possibility for the continuation of the unlikely partnership between Pakatan Harapan and its one-time political nemesis Barisan Nasional at the 16th general election that must be called by 2028.

However, he said there were key conditions attached, adding that it depended on the parties’ ability to focus on growing Malaysia’s GDP while managing living costs and inflation, which will be reflected in the national election results.

“In the next three years, if we are able to build our economy not only in terms of GDP growth but also at the same time, control inflation, manage the cost of living, and provide well-being for the people, by the time of the next election, the majority of Malaysians must feel that the country’s direction is on the right track. The people as a whole must feel that their lives are better than before.

“If we are able to achieve these indicators, we are confident that the current government can maintain its victory and retain power in Putrajaya,” he said in his speech in opening the Selangor DAP Convention 2024 at the Ideal Convention Centre here.

MORE TO COME



