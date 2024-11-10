SHAH ALAM, Nov 10 — Kinrara assemblyman Ng Sze Han has been elected as the new Selangor DAP chairman, taking over from Gobind Singh Deo following the party’s state committee election today.

Ng, formerly the Selangor DAP State Secretary, stepped up to the leadership role after earning a spot among the top 15 elected members.

“We thank Gobind for his leadership over the past two terms. His contributions to Selangor DAP have been significant. In recent elections, we won all state and federal seats, and he managed to secure an additional exco position in the Selangor government for DAP,” Ng told reporters after the announcement.

Gobind, who led Selangor DAP in the previous term, was unable to retain a position on the committee, falling short of the votes needed to rank among the elected members.

Earlier, Gobind expressed confidence in the new team and pledged his support for the party.

Klang MP Ganabatirau Veraman, formerly vice-chairman, was elected as the deputy chairman.

Former Seri Kembangan assemblyman Ean Yong Hian Wah, who previously served as deputy chairman, now holds the role of vice-chairman, along with Sekinchan assemblyman Ng Suee Lim.

Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin is the new state secretary, taking over from Ng. Tony Leong Tuck Chee joins as the assistant secretary, and Bandar Utama assemblyman Jamaliah Jamaluddin has been appointed as state treasurer, supported by Bukit Gasing assemblyman Rajiv Rishyakaran as assistant treasurer.

The organisational roles see Tiew Way Keng stepping in as the state secretary. Banting assemblyman Papparaidu Veraman and Lee Fu Haw join as assistant organisation secretaries.

Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan is the state political education director while Seri Kembangan assemblyman Wong Siew Ki continues as the state publicity secretary.

Notably absent from the line-up are former committee members Ong Kian Ming, Edry Faizal Eddy Yusof, Lau Weng San, and Yugarajah Palanisamy.

Approximately 1,663 delegates voted in today’s election, setting up the new leadership to guide Selangor DAP through the 2024-2027 term.

Below is the full list of committee members for Selangor DAP for the term 2024–2027: Chairman: Ng Sze Han Deputy Chairman: Ganabatirau Veraman Vice Chairmen: Ng Suee Lim

Ean Yong Hian Wah Secretary: Yeo Bee Yin Assistant Secretary: Tony Leong Tuck Chee Treasurer: Jamaliah Jamaluddin Assistant Treasurer: Rajiv Rishyakaran Organisation Secretary: Tiew Way Keng Assistant Organiation Secretaries: Papparaidu Veraman

Lee Fu Haw Publicity Secretary: Wong Siew Ki Political Education Director: Syahredzan Johan Committee Members: Wayne Ong Chun Wei

Michelle Ng Mei Sze

*Editor’s note: An earlier version contained some errors to the list of committee members that have since been corrected.