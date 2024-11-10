KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — An 18-year-old Chinese national was discovered dead in the parking lot of a private school on Jalan Duta Kiara, Taman Sri Hartamas, yesterday morning.

Sentul deputy police chief Jasni Zolpa told Free Malaysia Today that the body was found around 9am, shortly after the teenager’s friends had reported him missing at 4pm on the same day.

Authorities stated that the location of the discovery was approximately 300 metres from where he was last seen.

The case has been classified as sudden death, with a post-mortem currently underway at Kuala Lumpur Hospital to determine the cause of death.