JOHOR BARU, Nov 10 — Another suspect in the high-profile RM20 million kidnapping case of a businessman is set to be charged in court today.

According to Berita Harian, Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar said the 57-year-old woman will be charged at the Sessions Court at 8:30 am.

“The suspect will be charged under Section 3(1) of the Kidnapping Act 1961, read together with Section 109 of the Penal Code, for abetting in the kidnapping along with three other accused individuals,” Kumar was quoted saying.

Under this section, a conviction carries a minimum sentence of 30 years in prison, up to a maximum of 40 years, and canning.

On November 4, three men, including two foreign nationals aged between 29 and 49, were also charged in the Sessions Court on the same counts.

The trio was denied bail, and the case will be mentioned again on November 17.

The incident occurred on October 13 when a 59-year-old developer was reportedly abducted by a group of individuals in front of his residence in the city around 5 am.

He was freed seven hours later after his family paid the RM20 million ransom demanded by the kidnappers. —Bernama