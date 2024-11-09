KUALA KANGSAR, Nov 9 — The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, today presented state awards and medals to 56 people bestowed the honour in conjunction with His Royal Highness's birthday on Nov 1.

Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim was also present at the investiture held at Istana Iskandariah here.

The recipients of the awards and medals were led by Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, who was one of the recipients of the Darjah Dato' Seri Paduka Mahkota Perak (SPMP), which carries the title Datuk Seri.

Other recipients of the award were Auditor-General Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi and Yee Lee Corporation executive chairman Datuk Lim Kok Cheong @ Lim A Heng.

Sultan Nazrin presented the Darjah Dato' Paduka Cura Si Manja Kini (DPCM), which carries the title Datuk, to Economy Ministry secretary-general Datuk Nor Azmie Diron.

Eight people received the Darjah Dato’ Paduka Mahkota Perak (DPMP) which also carries the title Datuk.

They were Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Md Amin Md Taff, Petronas Group Communications Department former general manager Abdul Rahim Mydin, Perak Islamic Religious Department director, Harith Fadzilah Abdul Halim.

Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, Otorhinolaryngology head Dr D. Philip Rajan; National Library director-general Salasiah Abdul Wahab; Prime Minister’s Department Advisory Board chairman Yong Zarida Sazali; Malaysian Ambassador to The Hague, Roseli Abdul and Perak Menteri Besar Incorporated (MB Inc) chief executive officer, Anuar Zainal Abidin.

Six people received the Darjah Dato’ Pahlawan Taming Sari (DPTS) which carries the title Datuk Pahlawan. They were Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, Bukit Aman Special Branch director Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail and Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation and Community Safety Department chief SAC Ng Kong Soon.

Director-general of the Engineering Services Division of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), Maj Gen CSM Thevendran; MAF Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Brig Gen Dr Sharifah Sofiah Syed Zainol; and Commander Naval Area 1 of the Royal Malaysian Navy, Rear Admiral Farizal Myeor.

His Royal Highness presented the Darjah Paduka Cura Si Manja Kini (PCM) to 12 people and the Darjah Paduka Mahkota Perak (PMP) to 26 people. — Bernama



