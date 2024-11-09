KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Malaysia ranks favourably in workplace safety within South-east Asia, with only 7 per cent of the current workforce reporting harm experienced over the past two years, according to the 2024 World Risk Poll.

The report, based on nearly 147,000 interviews conducted globally by Gallup in 2023, highlights that Malaysia’s self-reported workplace harm rate is comparatively low.

This places Malaysia below the regional average of 18 per cent and aligns it with regions reporting more stable or declining rates of workplace harm.

“South-east Asia remains stable in terms of workplace harm rates,” the report notes, underscoring Malaysia’s strong position within the regional rankings.

Globally, 18 per cent of the workforce — about 667 million adults — reported experiencing serious harm at work, with the highest rates often in low- and lower-middle-income countries, according to the Lloyd’s Register Foundation.

Malaysia’s results suggest it is performing better than many regions in managing occupational safety and health.

In higher-income regions like Australia and New Zealand, workplace harm rates have increased, which the report links to challenges in occupational health, varying by income level and sector.

The findings also indicate a link between workplace harm and workers’ concern for safety, with those who have experienced harm at work more likely to express worry about future risks.