KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Wangsa Maju police have confirmed the death of a 27-year-old woman after a fall from an apartment building in Setapak here today, but have not found foul play.

The foreign woman was said to have fallen from the 22nd floor, news portal Free Malaysia Today reported this evening.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Lazim Ismail said the incident was reported by a member of the public at around noon, adding that the body has been sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

“The case has been classified as sudden death,” he was quoted as saying.

