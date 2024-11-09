KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) is optimistic that leaders from Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) will approach seat negotiations for the Johor election with a level-headed attitude, should the two coalitions collaborate, according to a report by the New Straits Times.

Amanah vice-president Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad expressed confidence that discussions within the unity government would prioritise the state’s and nation’s best interests.

“I won’t comment further on this matter. With a spirit of cooperation, these issues are always negotiable,” Dzulkefly said after opening the state-level Amanah convention at Darulaman Park in Kubang Pasu today.

He added, “I hope that, with a commitment to advancing the state and nation, the leadership of BN and PH will indeed stay level-headed.”

Amanah vice-president Datuk Mahfuz Omar, state chairman Asmirul Anuar Aris, state Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and state DAP chairman Tan Kok Yew were also present at the event.

Amanah recently announced its intention to contest 12 to 20 seats in the Johor election, with priority given to retaining the Simpang Jeram seat in Muar.

The party is also open to collaborating with BN or PH or running independently.

In response, BN chairman and Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi urged Amanah to focus on serving the people, rather than engaging in politicking.

Dzulkefly also expressed confidence that a partnership among unity government parties would lead to victory in the state election. He mentioned that PH and BN are focused on serving the people, especially ahead of the 16th General Election (GE16).