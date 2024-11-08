KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — If you thought Muji’s outlet at Mid Valley Megamall was big, the newly relocated Sunway Pyramid store will surprise you.

Located at Sunway Pyramid’s new Oasis wing at LG1.113, the new store has expanded from 6,165 square feet (573 square metres) to 26,999 square feet (2,508 square metres).

What to expect

Conveniently, the new store is located right near an escalator, making it hard to miss if you’re checking out what’s new at Oasis.

The facade is classic Muji with its natural wood finishing and muted tones; what’s different is how much space there is to move between sections, especially where the furniture is displayed.

Like the Mid Valley branch, there’s a coffee and gelato counter but the new seating for Muji customers having a quick drink or snack is a tiered nook so you can either conveniently chill on the lower section or seek a little more quiet on the higher levels.

With the larger space and the convenience of a spot for coffee and maybe a pastry or two, the new Muji offers a more comfortable experience for customers or those accompanying them.

Having conveniently placed clear windows at the back of the store where the furniture is displayed also offers plenty of natural light which both improves the atmosphere and gives you a better look at what you might be buying.

Promos and giveaways

From 11.30am on November 8, opening day, Muji will have a special voucher giveaway with an RM50 voucher for the first 150 customers in line at the store to give the Muji Malaysia Instagram or Facebook account a like.

The giveaway is first come, first serve and once the 150 vouchers are given out there will be no replenishment.

For purchases of RM180 in a single receipt, customers will receive a free Muji Christmas Jute bag and a mini jute bag, with a maximum redemption of one per person until stocks last — with 1,000 units in total available.

Muji will also be hosting a Christmas roadshow from November 15 to 24 with the following redeemable gifts:

Free photo booth session: Minimum spend of RM68 and above on November 8,9,10, 23 and 24.

Free workshops: With any purchase, with limited seats, first come first serve, November 16,17,23 and 24.

B5 Christmas Jute Bag redemption: Minimum spend of RM200 and above while stocks last

Lucky draw: Minimum spend of RM280 and above

Portrait illustrations: Minimum spend of RM280 and above, first come first serve, November 16,17,23 and 24.