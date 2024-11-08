SUNGAI PETANI, Nov 8 — Development projects in Kedah are progressing well due to enhanced cooperation between the state and federal governments, said Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

“There has been a smooth administrative atmosphere between the federal and state governments lately...all projects are progressing smoothly,” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting at the Sungai Petani Municipal Council here yesterday.

Muhammad Sanusi admitted that some of his previous statements and remarks were harsh and had hurt the feelings of several parties and hoped that he would be forgiven.

“I have issued several statements apologising to all parties offended by my previous remarks. I hope this new approach will foster more cooperation (with the federal government),” he said.

In another development, Muhammad Sanusi said he welcomed any company interested in taking over the Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC football team but cautioned against any fraudulent practices.

“If you’re able to resolve the issue, please go ahead. We hope and pray that (the company) has that capability; don’t scam...I sincerely hope there’s light at the end of the tunnel for the football team, especially concerning the players’ welfare,” he said.

KDA FC majority owner Tan Sri Dr Mohd Daud Bakar was reported to have said that KDA FC shareholders had no restrictions to consider any reasonable offer in the interest and continued existence of the club. — Bernama



