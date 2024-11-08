GEORGE TOWN, Nov 8 — The man who was arrested for stabbing a father and daughter with a knife in an apartment in Bandar Baru Farlim, Air Itam here yesterday has been remanded for seven days from today to assist in the investigation of the case.

Acting North East district police chief Supt Lee Swee Sake said the 32-year-old man who was also injured in the incident after slashing and stabbing himself is now in a stable condition.

“Police have obtained a remand order on the man starting today until Nov 14 to help with the investigation and the suspect is still alive and in a stable condition now and he is receiving treatment at Penang Hospital (HPP).

“The alleged news that the man has died is fake news and the police are also waiting for the suspect’s blood test to find out if he is positive for drugs or otherwise,” he said when contacted here today.

Yesterday, a father and daughter aged 62 and 30 died believed to have been stabbed by a man in an incident at an apartment in Bandar Baru Farlim, Air Itam here.

According to Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad yesterday, police received information from the public at 12.54 pm about an individual seen carrying a knife in a suspicious manner at the apartment.

The police then proceeded to the scene of the incident and upon arrival in front of the apartment lift, three people, all of whom were local residents, were found lying in a state of blood and the father and daughter had died.

Meanwhile, according to a family member of the victims who was met at the HPP Forensic Medicine Department, the suspect who stabbed the father and daughter to death was a distant relative of the victim and often came to their family home.

“The suspect is a distant relative of the victim and her father. He is believed to have feelings for the female victim and the suspect is also said to know the daily routine of the female victim,” he said.

In the meantime, the post-mortem of the female victim has been completed while the post-mortem on her father’s body has not yet been carried out.

The remains of the father and daughter will be prayed at the Tuan Guru Mosque in Tanjong Tokong and later buried in the Tanjong Tokong Muslim Cemetery this evening. — Bernama



