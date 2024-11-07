AMPANG, Nov 7 — A bag containing RM1 million went missing at Ampang Point yesterday.

The Star online reported that Ampang Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Azam Ismail said a police report was lodged by a security company following the collection process at a bank in Ampang Point around 3.55pm.

“We are investigating the case under Section 379 of the Penal Code. We will inform the public if there are any developments in the investigation,” he reportedly said in a statement.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the money bag went missing after the security van driver realised the vehicle’s door was open.