SHAH ALAM, Nov 7 — More than 90 per cent of the 35,000 participants involved in the MyLesen programme have completed their training and obtained their driving licences so far, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said the remaining beneficiaries of the programme, which offers the B40 group and youths to obtain a licence for free, are still undergoing training and testing that is to be completed before the end of this year.

“The allocation for the MyLesen Programme for this year is specific to only 35,000 recipients nationwide and so far 30,000 have completed training and testing and obtained licenses.

“This programme has received high demand where the ministry through the Road Transport Department (JPJ) has received more than 130,000 applications, but only some of them are eligible to participate after undergoing screening based on the conditions set,” he said when after officiating the closing of the Selangor State Level MyLesen programme at the state JPJ here today.

Loke said due to the high demand and benefits, the MyLesen Programme will continue next year, targeting more B40 groups and youths to obtain driving licences and expects the number of participants in the programme to increase, thus his ministry will look for alternatives to raise funds for the programme in addition to the assistance provided by the Unity Government.

“The MyLesen programme is one of the government’s efforts to continuously benefit the target groups in the country. Apart from helping the target groups improve their economy and income, this programme can also cultivate the community to drive vehicles legally according to the law and produce competent motorcyclists,” he said.

When tabling the Budget 2025, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the government would continue to provide motorcycle licence assistance to 15,000 underprivileged youths such as secondary school students, undergraduates and youths looking for work.

Speaking of MyLesen at the Selangor level, Loke said a total of 2,175 individuals out of the 2,645 participants offered had successfully completed the programme and received B2, PSV e-Hailing, PSV Bus and GDL Lori licences respectively so far.

The MyLesen programme aims to help the B40 group and youths obtain motorcycle licences (Class B2), Public Service Vehicle Licences (PSV) for e-hailing and buses as well as Goods Driving Licences (GDL) for lorries.

It was introduced as part of the Budget 2023 initiative to increase employment opportunities in the logistics, public transport and tourism sectors, thereby increasing the income and socio-economic status of participants. — Bernama