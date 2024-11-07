KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today clarified that the proposed house arrest law will apply only to those in remand detention awaiting their trial dates.

He said that prisoners serving sentences of 10 years or more would not be eligible for house arrest.

“The ministry’s intention in drafting this law is to address remand detention. If someone has already been convicted and is not found guilty, they will not be included in this category.

“However, should MPs later propose that those convicted also be considered, we can review this at that time,” Saifuddin said during the home ministry’s wind-up speech on Budget 2025.

“For now, the focus is on those whom the court has placed under remand while awaiting trial. If someone is in remand for an offence carrying a 10-year sentence, they do not qualify. That indicates the seriousness of their offence,” he added.

Saifuddin was responding to Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh Deo, who had asked for clarification on sentences of 10 years or more including that of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who is currently serving time after he was found guilty of all seven charges in the main SRC case after the apex court dismissed his appeal and review bid.

In February, the Pardon’s Board reduced his initial 12-year jail sentence and fine of RM210 million to six years and RM50 million.

