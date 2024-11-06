KUANTAN, Nov 6 — Three men were charged over a fight that broke out at a casino in Genting Highlands on Oct 23.

Bentong District police chief Supt. Zaiham Mohd reported that the altercation, which occurred at 3.15 pm involved seven local men and one foreigner.

The suspects, aged between 39 and 70, included three individuals with prior records involving violent and property-related offenses, he added.

“We received a complaint about the incident on the same day at 5.55 pm. The fight was said to have been caused by an argument related to the RM100 casino chip insurance that one of the suspects had to pay.

“Several suspects sustained minor injuries and received treatment in hospital,” he said in a statement last night.

Zaiham said three of the suspects were charged under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting, while the rest were released on the instructions of the Pahang deputy public prosecutor.

He urged all parties to refrain from making any speculations concerning the case, as it has already been investigated and brought before the court.

Earlier, a 52-second video showing several individuals fighting in a casino went viral across multiple social media platforms, drawing numerous comments from netizens. — Bernama



