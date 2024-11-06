KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — The United States is committed to continue investing in Malaysia and the broader Indo-Pacific region regardless of whether Donald Trump or Kamala Harris wins the presidential race today, its Ambassador to Malaysia Edgard D. Kagan said.

Praising Malaysia as an “extraordinary” example of democratic success, Kagan reaffirmed that his country’s strong bilateral relationship built over 65 years of diplomatic ties, will remain robust.

“The US has a deep and bipartisan commitment to the Indo-Pacific,” Kagan was quoted by local daily The Star as telling attendees at a US Election Watch event at a Kuala Lumpur hotel this morning.

“We recognise the importance of this region, and we recognise that we need strong ties with key partners in this region.”

He emphasised that the US’ foreign policy in the Indo-Pacific will remain unchanged, regardless of the US presidential leadership.

“If you look at the amount of trade, it’s clear that regardless of who is in the White House, there will be a deep commitment to the Indo-Pacific, and some of the key drivers of our policies are not going to change.”

Kagan also expressed confidence in the future growth of US-Malaysia relations, pointing to the positive economic impact of American investments in the country.

“I think the fact that US investments have not only created jobs but also opportunities for Malaysians... That’s what’s going to matter as we go forward,” he was quoted as saying.

The US is one of Malaysia’s largest foreign investors – behind China and Singapore – with direct investments totalling US$21.53 billion last year.

The ongoing US presidential election is expected to conclude this afternoon, with results closely watched globally.

The Star also reported that Kagan declined to comment on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent remarks that he had rejected a call by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to distance Malaysia from Russia.

“Obviously, there are reasons why the press is asked to leave the room during meetings, so we can have candid discussions.

“So, I don’t want to discuss those aspects,” he was quoted as saying.

Kagan reiterated that the US respects Malaysia’s sovereignty and its right to determine its own foreign policy.

“The US recognises Malaysia as a sovereign state with its rights to conduct its diplomatic relations as it sees fit.

“So does the US, and we will take all appropriate and necessary measures to ensure that all US interests are protected. I’m confident that within these constraints, we can find ways to work together,” he was quoted as saying.

Anwar was previously reported saying during a meeting with students at the National Defence University of Malaysia that he rejected Blinken’s request to reconsider Malaysia’s friendly ties with Russia during the Asean Summit in Vientiane, Laos last month.

Separately, national news agency Bernama reported Kagan holding Malaysia as a successful example of democracy.

“I am proud of the fact that if I tell people, if you have questions about democracy, look at Malaysia, because I think Malaysia is an extraordinary success.

“Navigating some very big political changes peacefully in a way that respects institutions is a real testament to the power of democracy to ensure both peaceful change of leadership and that the voice of the people is heard, with leadership reflecting the wishes and will of the people,” he was quoted as saying.



