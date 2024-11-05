KUANTAN, Nov 5 — A metal workshop worker was killed and another person injured after a lorry crashed into a roadside stall at the intersection of Kampung Seri Damai Baru, Batu 8, Jalan Kuantan-Maran, yesterday afternoon.

Kuantan police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu reported that in the 3.40 pm incident, the victim, Affendi Abd Wahab, 51, from Taman Guru, died while receiving treatment at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA).

He said that another man, aged 40, sustained injuries to his shoulder joint, buttocks and arm, and is being treated in the emergency ward at KPJ Pahang Specialist Hospital in Tanjung Lumpur.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the lorry, driven by a 25-year-old man, was heading from Kampung Pandan towards Gambang when it suddenly lost control and veered off the road, crashing into Warung Kak Ma and hitting two customers inside the stall.

“Initial investigations indicate that the accident was due to the negligence of the lorry driver, who lost control of his vehicle. The driver suffered an internal head injury, as well as wounds to his hand and head, and is currently receiving treatment at HTAA,” he said in a statement tonight.

Wan Mohd Zahari added that blood and urine samples from the lorry driver will be taken for toxicology analysis, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama