KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said today that he will explain Putrajaya’s proposal for house arrest in Parliament this Thursday.

He hinted that his explanation should address concerns that the proposal was made in relation to convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“[I will address] some of the views which I noticed seem to be only about a particular individual. That is why I feel that a clarification is needed.

“The best platform will be during my ministerial wrap-up in the Dewan Rakyat on Thursday,” he told reporters after his ministry’s town hall dialogue session here.

Last month, Saifuddin clarified that the proposed law on house arrest is designed to provide first-time offenders with a second chance, rejecting claims that it is connected to Najib.

During the recent tabling of the Budget 2025, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced plans to introduce the new law, which would permit house arrest as an alternative punishment for certain offences.

Currently, there are no legal provisions allowing prisoners to serve their sentences at home, although Section 43 of the Prisons Act 1995 does allow for the release of prisoners on licence under the home minister’s regulations.

Despite its intentions, the announcement has sparked speculation that the law could facilitate Najib, who is serving a six-year sentence related to the SRC International case, to complete his sentence under house arrest.

Saifuddin previously revealed that approximately 20,000 offenders could be eligible for house arrest under the proposed bill, focusing particularly on first offenders who have not committed serious crimes, as well as pregnant women, senior citizens, and inmates with disabilities.