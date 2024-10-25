KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today clarified that the proposed law on house arrest is designed to provide first-time offenders with a second chance, rejecting claims that it is connected to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“Academics are entitled to their opinions, but they don’t know the government’s intention. It is to give a second chance to people like the poor single mother who was incarcerated after stealing milk from a supermarket out of desperation. This is what I’m focusing on,” he told reporters after an event in Kajang, according to a report today in Free Malaysia Today.

Saifuddin’s comments came in response to concerns raised by an academic about the implications of the house arrest bill, which is set to be tabled in Parliament next year.

Associate Professor Muzaffar Syah Mallow of Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia’s Shariah and law faculty suggested that the bill should exclude individuals convicted in high-profile cases, recommending that only those convicted of lesser offences be considered for house arrest.

During the recent tabling of the Budget 2025, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced plans to introduce the new law, which would permit house arrest as an alternative punishment for certain offences.

Currently, there are no legal provisions allowing prisoners to serve their sentences at home, although Section 43 of the Prisons Act 1995 does allow for the release of prisoners on licence under the home minister’s regulations.

Despite its intentions, the announcement has sparked speculation that the law could facilitate Najib, who is serving a six-year sentence related to the SRC International case, to complete his sentence under house arrest.

On Sunday, Saifuddin revealed that approximately 20,000 offenders could be eligible for house arrest under the proposed bill, focusing particularly on first offenders who have not committed serious crimes, as well as pregnant women, senior citizens, and inmates with disabilities.

Earlier today, unity government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil reiterated that there is no connection between Najib and the recent announcement regarding the house arrest law.