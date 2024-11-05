KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Two men were killed after their vehicle crashed into a lane divider at the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza heading towards Seremban early this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, in a statement, said that both men, aged 65, were pronounced dead by medical personnel.

“Seven firefighters and a fire engine from the Seri Kembangan Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 3.42am.

“The accident involved a Honda CRV, with both victims trapped in the front section of the vehicle,” he said.

The victims’ bodies were handed over to the police for further action, he added. — Bernama