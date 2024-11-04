KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Phase one of the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR) project, covering the stretch from Lawas to Persimpangan Long Lopeng, in Sarawak, has reached 38 per cent implementation as of September 2024, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the project, which begins at Kampung Gelugus in Lawas and extends 77 kilometres (km) to Persimpangan Long Lopeng, is expected to be completed by November 2026.

He further noted that the letter of acceptance (SST) for Phase 2 of the SSLR project was issued in March 2024.

“This phase comprises four packages and spans an estimated 322 km. Currently, the project is in the land reclamation stage, managed by the state Land and Survey Department with site clearing by contractors in some areas having been completed.

“The implementation period of the Phase 2 SSLR is projected to be five years,” he said during the question and answer session, in response to a query by Datuk Anyi Ngau (GPS-Baram) regarding the status and schedule of SSLR implementation.

In response to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Bharu), regarding the awarding of the pre-qualification tender for Phase 1B of the Pan Borneo Highway (Sabah) to non-Bumiputera companies in Sabah, Ahmad clarified that the majority of companies awarded SSTs are from Sabah.

“For Packages 1A and 1B of the Pan Borneo Highway (Sabah), SSTs have been issued, with 10 out of the 14 awarded companies being based in Sabah,” he noted.

Ahmad added that while priority is given to Sabah-based companies for projects in the state, opportunities are also extended to companies from Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia.

He further explained that the open tender process, which involves selective pre-qualification, has gone through multiple stages, with final approval resting with the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

He added that for projects exceeding RM100 million, all final decisions are made by the MOF. — Bernama