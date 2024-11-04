PUTRAJAYA, Nov 4 – The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has today denied claims that cash worth RM94 million was found at the home of a former minister.

In a press statement, the MACC stressed that its chief commissioner has never made such a statement, as suggested by the Pendang MP in Parliament.

“While the MACC respects the right of Members of Parliament to express their views freely, it is crucial that their statements are based on accurate facts to avoid confusion,” it said in a brief statement.

Earlier in Parliament, Pendang MP Datuk Awang Hashim had claimed that the RM94 million was found in the home of a former minister from DAP.

The lawmaker from Islamist party PAS had claimed that his allegation came from MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki’s statement.

The accusation drew condemnation from Jelutong MP RSN Rayer of DAP, until Deputy Speaker Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor called for calm.





